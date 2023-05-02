AEW Breaks Company Tickets Record With All-In Wembley Presale, Then Tony Khan Beefs With ESPN Writer

Videos by OutKick

AEW has smashed its own company record by selling more than 36,000 tickets during a pre-sale for All-In on Tuesday. Tony Khan decided to take a massive gamble and host an event at Wembley Stadium in London, and it looks like it will pay off.

The wrestling company is building towards its August event, with multiple pre-sales going on before the general public sale begins on Friday. Selling 36,000 tickets on the first day should be seen as a massive success, along with the $4.7 million in revenue they made on Tuesday.

AEW Sold Over 36,000 Tickets During A Presale For Its ‘All-In’ PPV At Wembley Stadium

Can they get to the 60,000 number? It would be the highest selling wrestling event in the UK since Summerslam in 1992. The build for WWE was pretty simple compared to what AEW is having to do. There were over 90,000 fans in attendance to see the British Bulldog wrestle his brother-in-law Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart in the main event.

There’s Still Four Months Until AEW’s All-In At Wembley

For AEW, there are still numerous scenarios that could play out in terms of their card for the event. One of the hottest topics in wrestling right now centers around the status of CM Punk, who is rumored to be returning to the company in June. If this were to happen and an intriguing storyline emerged, the PPV buys could be through the roof as well.

But let’s not forget the backbone of Tony Khan’s company right now, which is MJF, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Khan has done a great job at bringing in talent from other organizations, including the WWE, which has given them the opportunity to add a third show on Saturday nights.

For many, the thought of another organization outside of the WWE having this much success was once laughed at. Now, folks are starting to pay real attention to what AEW is putting out on television.

Tony Khan, who is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, has put together a product that will reportedly add a third show this summer. Warner-Discovery are continuing to invest in the product, pumping in millions to new shows and content.

Tony Khan Sets the Record Straight About Venue Seating

There was a wrestling match of words playing out on social media Tuesday afternoon between a reporter and AEW owner Tony Khan. According to ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger, Wembley Stadium was only setup for 40,000 fans, which would mean the event is almost sold-out.

But Tony Khan put those rumors to bed when he called out the report for being ‘blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood’. I think it’s safe to assume the Vice Chairmen of the Fulham F.C. was not a fan of what he called a false report.

Looking at the the seating map for the event, it does have tickets for sale in all sections of the stadium. Maybe AEW started their goal at 40K, but they’re about to blow right past that number.

Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I'm just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that's so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2023

Khan also seemed to take a shot at current WWE CEO Nick Khan (no relation), with a reply to Coppinger about his report. Nick Khan was a highly successful sports agent before becoming the CEO of WWE.

LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2023

I’d imagine the television rights distributor is ecstatic with the tickets sold already, with over four months until the event actually takes place.

Now, the main concern is to continue building towards All-In, that could once again put a bigger spotlight on the second largest wrestling promotion in the world.