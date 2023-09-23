Ronald Acuna Jr.’s Hometown Celebrates Historic 40/40 Season

Videos by OutKick

Ronald Acuna Jr. has had a remarkable 2023 season, taking full advantage of the larger bases and new rules around holding runners to steal an astonishing 68 bases.

He’s also scored 140 runs, hitting at the top of the Atlanta Braves lineup, one of the best offenses baseball’s ever seen. There are any number of remarkable statistics to choose from to explain Acuna’s impressive season, but it’s the combination of power and speed that’s set him apart.

And on Friday night against the Washington Nationals, Acuna made history, launching his 40th home run of the season. Combined with his 68 steals, he’s now become just the fifth players in MLB history to join the 40/40 club.

Even better, his hometown in Venezuela was apparently able to see it.

Video was posted to X (formerly Twitter) Friday evening in Acuna’s hometown of La Sabana, showing locals gathering to watch him make history.

So cool to see the people of La Sabana, Venezuela, Ronald Acuña's hometown, going crazy after his 40th bomb



pic.twitter.com/IJA4BhfwhE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 22: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a home run. It came in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. The home run was Acuna’s 40th of the season. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Ronald Acuna Jr. Making A Strong MVP Case

For most of the season, it seemed like Acuna would run away with the MVP award, sitting at the top of the Fangraphs WAR chart and stealing bases at an absurd rate.

But the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts had an incredible August, seemingly catapulting him past Acuna as the MVP favorite. But the 40/40 history may be too impressive for MVP voters to pass up.

Only Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, and Jose Canseco have ever reached 40/40, making Acuna’s achievement one of the rarest in baseball history.

And while MVP is an individual award, he’s clearly the best player on the best team in baseball. He didn’t need that 40th home run to prove it, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.