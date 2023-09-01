Ronald Acuna Jr Had Just About The Best Possible Day Yesterday

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard to imagine a much better day for a baseball player than the one Ronald Acuna Jr. had on August 31st.

Acuna’s Atlanta Braves traveled to Los Angeles Thursday for a highly anticipated series against the Dodgers. But before the game started, Acuna had already cemented it as one of the most important days of his life.

The 25-year-old outfielder found time to get married in the afternoon somewhere in Los Angeles.

Ronald got married today. Congrats to the Acuña family! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/ItdqsYYwqN — Chop Oñ (@13ChopOn13) August 31, 2023

Reports after the game revealed that Acuna had planned to get married after the season, but his fiancée’s visa was going to expire. Which would have forced her to leave the country for three months.



So with just a few hours notice, they arranged an impromptu wedding.

But that was just the start of Acuna’s incredibly good day.



In the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Dodgers, Acuna came up against Lance Lynn with the bases loaded. And promptly launched a massive, grand slam home run into the left field pavilion.

Beyond the 5-1 lead it gave his team, the excitement of a grand slam, AND hitting a homer on the day of his wedding, it also made Acuna the first player in history to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in the same season.

GRAND SLAM FOR RONALD ACUÑA JR. TO GIVE HIM THE FIRST 30/60 SEASON IN MLB HISTORY pic.twitter.com/UXPtuSdkOr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 1, 2023



Hard to do much better than that.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a grand slam home run against starting pitcher Lance Lynn #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Acuna Jr. became the first player with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ronald Acuna Jr. Bolsters MVP Case

For much of the season, it seemed like Acuna would run away with the National League MVP award.



Taking full advantage of the larger bases and new pace of play rules, he’s stolen 62 bases with a month left in the season. Combined with his usual power and above average defense, it’s been a career year.

But quietly both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have crept into the conversation. Betts in particular rose a spectacular August into a lead in Fangraphs WAR statistic. And answered Acuna’s grand slam with a two homer game of his own.

While Betts has a stronger comprehensive case as the season turns to September, making history is a significant narrative boost. And that’s exactly what Acuna did in the 8-7 Braves win.

The only bad news is it’s almost impossible for Friday to go as well for him as Thursday did.