Ronald Acuña Jr. Retires From Venezuelan Baseball After Family Attacked in Stands

Ronald Acuña Jr., one of baseball’s most electric talents, has retired from playing baseball in his home country.

Acuña, who was born in La Guaira, Venezuela, has already become an MLB superstar, despite being just 25 years of age.

At just 21 in 2019, Acuña hit 41 home runs and stole 37 bases for the Braves, while playing well above average defense.

He’s also not shy about celebrating his on-field accomplishments.

After he recently launched a massive home run in the Venezuelan league, he spent a significant amount of time admiring his work.

But that apparently will be the last time local fans get to watch him play in his home country.

Acuña announced afterwards that he’s retiring from playing in Venezuelan baseball.

While that seemed like a sudden reversal, there’s an understandable explanation.

During the game, the Acuña family was attacked in the stands during the 7th inning.

The translation reads, “According to a source, the Acuña family was attacked with glasses of beer and soft drinks at the height of the 7th inning, the tense situation would have caused the decision of the big leaguer not to play anymore.”

Acuña to Miss World Baseball Classic?

Apparent video of the incident was later online.

It’s unclear whether this will impact his potential participation in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The announcement specifically mentions the Venezuelan league, but it’s unclear if that means he’ll no longer represent the country itself.

Acuña was already unlikely to play in the WBC, given the Braves want to manage his health during the offseason.

But Venezuela hasn’t yet officially announced their roster, meaning a final decision may not have been made.

This incident with his family may ensured he doesn’t participate.

It’s unfortunate for locals who want to see one of baseball’s best players up close during the offseason. Although it’s certainly understandable Acuña would be more concerned about his family’s safety.

Presumably they’d get a much warmer reception in Atlanta at the Braves home opener on April 6th.