Ron Rivera Says He Won’t Answer Questions About Penalizing, Misrepresenting Jack Del Rio

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters on Tuesday about his decision to fine defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for asking why public figures excuse the violent BLM riots from 2020 but screech about Jan. 6.

Rivera told the press at minicamp that he spoke to Del Rio and would not answer any further questions about the matter.

“So with that I’m going forward, I’m moving on, so if there’s any questions on football please feel free to ask. I’m not going to address anything else other than football,” Rivera said.

He doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. He’s moving on.

There are multiple questions that Rivera should answer after sending a strong message with a six-figure fine.

We sent four of them to the official Commanders press team to answer:

Did Ron Rivera write his own statement ? If he did not, who did?

Why compare Jan. 6 to “peaceful protests” when Del Rio specified he was referring to the BLM riots that were far more deadly than the storming of the Capitol?

Does the team consider looting and murder – both of which occurred during the BLM riots in 2020 – “peaceful?”

Does Del Rio have free-speech rights?

Unfortunately, the team did not respond.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

So we still don’t know why the Rivera pretended that Del Rio was referring to “peaceful” protestors, or if the team considers the death of 25 people and over $2 billion of damage across the country the definition of “peaceful.”

The team and Rivera won’t answer these questions because it would expose the entire ruse.

Rivera fined Del Rio to protect himself. The media spread so much fake outrage over Del Rio’s comments that the team knew it had to act swiftly to make a stance.

Reporters and hosts have taken Del Rio’s words out of context and called for his firing. On ESPN, Stephen A. Smith smeared Del Rio as a “white” guy. Ouch.

The press pressured Rivera to punish Del Rio further during the presser. Questions included why he chose not to fire Del Rio and how many more “strikes” Del Rio gets.

One “reporter” reminded Rivera that the NAACP is coming for Del Rio’s job as well. He’s on notice.

The media drove Rivera’s decision, and like the spineless figure that Rivera is, who knows how much longer Del Rio has on his staff.

Cowards. All of them.