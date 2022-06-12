Jack Del Rio Deletes Twitter After Social Media Controversy

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account just one day after he was fined for comments relating to a tweet.

The team fined Del Rio $100,000 on Friday for comments he made on Twitter earlier in the week.

ESPN reached out to the Commanders for comment and the outlet reports that the team had no statement on Del Rio deleting his account. The defensive coordinator did not immediately respond to a text message from the outlet, either.

“As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism,” Rivera said in Friday’s statement. “A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and, as a result lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged.”

Rivera continued: “I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.”

ESPN reports that Del Rio is expected to address the team on Tuesday and sources close to the players have said they don’t think it will be an issue with his players.

“One person close to defensive end Chase Young said of Del Rio, ‘That’s his guy,'” ESPN reports.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen told NBC Sports Washington, “I don’t care about his opinion as long as he shows up every day and works hard. That’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

Check back with OutKick for updates.

