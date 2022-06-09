NAACP Wants Jack Del Rio Thrown Off Team Over Jan. 6 Comments

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has already issued an apology for angering the sports media with his comments on the January 6 riots — calling the event a “dust-up” and, on some level, comparable to the damage from the George Floyd-inspired riots in 2020.

Still, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is now calling for the DC to resign or be fired by the team for perpetrating every crime against humanity already appointed by the media.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson stated on Thursday:

“It is time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated. His comments could not have been more offensive and ignorant. The January 6th insurrection – an attempted coup – was far from a ‘dust-up.’

“Each day, we learn more and more on just how close our democracy came to autocracy. Downplaying the insurrection by comparing it to nationwide protests, which were in response to a public lynching, is twisted. You can’t coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community. It’s time for you to pack up and step off the field.”

NAACP calling for Del Rio’s head. pic.twitter.com/tMhQNQrzmj — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) June 9, 2022

The partisan organization frequently enforces the Left’s most progressive ideologies and has a track record of encouraging firm action against its political opponents.

In Del Rio’s case, comparing the heavily disputed Capitol riots to the allegedly friendly George Floyd protests in 2020 was an offense to the NAACP.

At least 25 deaths were recorded as a direct result of the Floyd-inspired riots.

