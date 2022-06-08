Commanders DC Jack Del Rio Apologizes For Jan. 6 Comments Following Twitter Backlash

Jack Del Rio, defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, is already taking a step back from his comments on the January 6 riots, which he first tweeted out on Monday and defended during a media session on Wednesday.

Del Rio, in his tweet, questioned the differing narratives from the media in covering the Capitol riots and George Floyd-inspired riots of 2020. He referred to the former as a “dust-up” and the sports media immediately got defensive.

The DC tweeted on Monday, in response to news of upcoming Jan. 6 hearings, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense.”

He followed up on his tweet with his media session on Wednesday: “I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” Del Rio said. “And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.”

By conflating the highly divisive Capitol riots with the largely permitted, by the media’s coverage, violent George Floyd riots, Del Rio was due for backlash.

Twitter, no doubt, hated the take.

This is example of the lie that the locker room is devoid of racism. He is trying to compare George Floyd protests to the treasonous activities of Jan. 6

The NFL employs him as a leader of men, largely Black players

Jack Del Rio doesn't stick to sports.



He openly supports fascists violently overthrowing the country.

Jack del Rio referred to the attack on the Capitol a "dust up" for one reason: black people weren't the ones at the center of the dusting up…

Wow. I must be late to the party. Had no idea Jack Del Rio was out here election denying, conspiracy mongering and race baiting. Disappointing.

Del Rio apologized hours after his media session, noting in his apology that he fully supports “all peaceful protests in America.”

“I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Del Rio posted on Twitter.

“Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America.

“I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions,” the coach added.

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was asked about the DC’s response.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Allen responded. “Some guys decide to share it on Twitter; some guys don’t. You can have a difference of opinion and still respect one another. I feel that’s what our country is about, that’s what this team is about. I don’t care about his opinion as long as he shows up every day and works hard. That’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

