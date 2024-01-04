Ron Rivera Letting His Delusional Flag Fly On His Way Out The Door In Washington, Claims Team Is In ‘A Better Place’

Videos by OutKick

Regardless of whether or not the Washington Commanders close out their season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the overwhelming odds are that Ron Rivera will be out as the team’s head coach come Monday morning.

The writing has been on the wall for months now that the Commanders will be looking for a new head coach this offseason. The franchise understandably wants to start anew after now-former owner Dan Snyder officially left the picture in July. Getting rid of a head coach who has never posted a winning record in four seasons in D.C. makes all the sense in the world.

Rivera is well aware of his situation. During his media availability ahead of his team’s regular-season finale he was asked a number of questions about his tenure and his past, but zero about the future. As every reporter knows that Washington will be moving on in just a few days time.

Rivera can partially hang his hat on winning the NFC East in 2020 when the division may have been the worst in the history of the NFL. From that point onward, things went downhill with Rivera at the helm, but don’t tell him that.

Ron Rivera Presser Detached From Reality

According to Rivera, as we sit in January 2024, the Commanders are in “a better place” than they were when he took over.

“Well, I’d like to think we’re in a better place. Probably a fair way to say it,” he said on Tuesday. “I most certainly do appreciate my time here, and we’ll see what happens.

“What we’ve done with the culture. I think that was one of the things that somebody asked me the same question. I said, the biggest thing more so than anything else I think is I kind of like where we are,” he later continued.

Culturally, Washington could not have been any worse when Rivera took over in 2020. It’s a given that Snyder could go down as the worst owner in professional sports history. Snyder was finally given the boot. But Rivera, the man paid millions to win football games, had very little to do with the owner of the team being shown the exit.

In the two seasons before Rivera took over – when the NFL schedule was still just 16 games – Washington won 10 games. With a likely loss against Dallas this Sunday, the Commanders will have won 12 games during Rivera’s final two seasons in charge.

It’s fair to say that plenty of Commanders fans wouldn’t describe where the team is today as “better” compared to where they were prior to Rivera’s arrival.

The team was irrelevant when Rivera was hired ahead of the 2020 season and is irrelevant today.