Ron Perlman Gives Chilling Warning To Hollywood Exec In Scene Straight Out Of Sons Of Anarchy

Ron Perlman is hopping back on his Sons of Anarchy Harley and channeling his inner Clay Morrow after catching wind of some not-very-nice words from an anonymous Hollywood executive.

Unlike Clay, though, Perlman then deleted the now-viral rant after a little backlash. Luckily for us, the internet refuses to let anything die, so the video still exists and it’ll make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

“The one thing before I get off this, the motherf–ker who said we’re gonna keep this thing going until people start losing their houses and apartments. Listen to me motherf–ker,” Perlman starts before dropping the mic and sending all of Hollywood to lock their doors.

“There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma, and some of it is just figuring out who the f–k said that.”

Ron Perlman on the studio exec that wanted the strike to drag on until union members lose their homes:



“There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people, you wish that families starve while you’re making 27-fucking-million a year.” pic.twitter.com/BWBNeervml — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2023

Ron Perlman hasn’t missed a beat since leaving Sons of Anarchy

Whooooof. Buddy, I’d listen and I’d get on the horn with an alarm company STAT. Anyone seen Sons of Anarchy? Of course you have. It’s one of the best shows of all time.

Clay Morrow was one bad SOB before becoming intolerable towards the end, and this little rant from Ron has me feeling all sorts of nostalgic.

Those above words come on the heels of the actors joining the writers in the current strike, which led to this little quote from said executive to Deadline:

The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a studio executive told Deadline. Acknowledging the cold-as-ice approach, several other sources reiterated the statement. One insider called it “a cruel but necessary evil.”

Not on Ron’s watch, buddy. You wanna start letting the writers and actors bleed money? Fine. Better have some good homeowners insurance, because Clay Ron is coming for you.

Because it’s 2023, Perlman eventually deleted the video and replaced it with a watered-down version. Not as much fun, but still gets the point across I guess.

Long live Sons.

PS: is Ron getting a haircut here?