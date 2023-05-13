Ron DeSantis Praises ‘Good Samaritan’ Marine Vet Who Restrained Jordan Neely

Videos by OutKick

Just hours after the arraignment of Daniel Penny, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis showed his support for the 24-year-old former Marine.

Penny faces a second-degree manslaughter charge in the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway.

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” DeSantis tweeted Friday. “We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.”

The governor then shared a link to a crowdfunding site raising money for Penny’s legal defense.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

DeSantis has not been shy about his ill feelings toward Manahattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Just last month, DeSantis declared Bragg was all about politics and called him a “menace to society.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis slams Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for flimsy indictment: "This guy is doing politics. He has an agenda. That is not the rule of law!"



Once again, he doesn’t say Trump’s name. pic.twitter.com/lhBUH3xrtU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 2, 2023

In response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump, DeSantis criticized Bragg’s typical soft-on-crime policy. That is, until the crime fits his agenda.

“All these legal gymnastics to act like this is a felony — when almost every other time, he’s trying to take the felonies and downgrade them,” he said. ‘This guy is doing politics! He has an agenda — that is not the rule of law.”

Governor Ron DeSantis Defends Daniel Penny

And he’s not the only one.

While protests have erupted in the streets since Penny put Neely in a fatal chokehold, many people see Penny as a hero who saved fellow Subway passengers from a dangerous and potentially violent situation.

“The man is a hero,” one donor wrote on the website. “He took down a deranged lunatic.”

“I wish this Marine was on the train with me every time,” wrote another nameless donor. “Thank you, thank you.”

The crowdfunding site has now raised more than $1 million for Penny’s legal fees.

Funds that “exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense” will go to a New York City mental health program, his attorneys wrote on the crowdfunding platform.

According to witness accounts, Neely was acting erratically and was threatening other passengers before Penny stepped in.

Neely had a long history of mental illness and had more than 40 prior arrests.

Penny’s attorney Thomas Kenniff said he’s confident his client will be absolved of any wrongdoing.

“He enlisted into the Marine Corps out of high school. While many of his peers opted for comforts of college life, Daniel swore an oath to defend his country,” Kenniff said.

“He is prepared to face this case with that same resolve and humbled to know he is not waking that path alone.”