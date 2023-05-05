Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Uses Her Profound Reach To Unjustly Endanger Marine Who Restrained Jordan Neely

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Neely lost his life after being restrained by other passengers on a New York subway where he was yelling at and threatening passengers.

A 24-year-old Marine veteran put Neely in a chokehold trying to restrain him. Neely lost consciousness during the incident and died at a hospital later that night.

A New York medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a “homicide.”

A homicide, however, is not to be confused with a”murder.” A homicide describes the killing of one person by another. A murder describes a specific legal term that a court must rule.

As of now, Neely’s death is a homicide. The incident has not been ruled a murder. Nor has the former Marine been charged.

And yet Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has declared otherwise. Wednesday, she tagged the incident a “murder” when speaking to her 13.4 million Twitter followers.

“Jordan Neely was murdered,” she tweeted about a New York Times link. “But bc Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges. It’s disgusting.”

Jordan Neely was murdered.



But bc Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges.



It’s disgusting. https://t.co/YJeQp9bbgE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2023

The congresswoman’s tweet is inaccurate. It’s also reckless. It’s ominous.

She asks The Times to falsely label the Marine a murderer, a crime with which has not been charged. She hopes to change the narrative, influence the response, and incite a stronger reaction.

But unlike most of her targets, the Marine does not have a following to respond. He’s a private citizen. And according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, he is not under protection.

Yet here’s an influential member of Congress telling her oft-passionate followers the man is the murderer and is getting away with it.

Ocasio-Cortez demonstrated a disregard for the legal process by declaring someone who may never be charged an offender of our most heinous crime.

At the least, AOC increased detestation for the man and the city. At the most, she put a target on his back.

She’s taking advantage of a volatile situation.

Already, social media users have sought to racialize the matter. Neely is black and the Marine is white. Thus, rabble-rousers attribute the death to white supremacy.

Some of said posts have garnered thousands of retweets as the word “murdered” still trends following AOC’s tweet:

Notice that Jordan Neely’s medical and criminal history have been released to the public.



He was murdered.



No information about the white marine veteran that murdered him have been released, not even his name. pic.twitter.com/01cA9kID3N — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 4, 2023

TYRE NICHOLS’ DEATH DOESN’T PROVE WHITE SUPREMACY, IT PROVES A NEED TO INFLAME FEAR OF WHITE SUPREMACY: BOBBY BURACK

Her intentions are obscure.

Is AOC trying to further stoke the race war? Is she trying to disparage New York law enforcement? Or is she merely looking to gain political advantage on the heels of a dead man?

Because she’s certainly not improving a hostile matter. Instead, she’s inciting hate.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet is an abuse of her status. Elected officials have a responsibility that does not include stoking unjust disdain for a private citizen still part of an ongoing investigation.

Even Democrat Mayor Eric Adams took issue with Ocasio-Cortez’s rushed proclamation:

“I don’t think that’s very responsible at the time where we are still investigating the situation,” Adams told CNN of her tweet on Wednesday.

“Let’s let the DA conduct his investigation with the law enforcement officials. To really interfere with that is not the right thing to do.”

AOC misinformed her followers. She purported that a man murdered another because the former was aching for food, of which there’s no proof.

She sought to convince voters that the city, state, and Marine are endangering civilians. Of course, there’s no evidence of that.

Rather, AOC was the one who endangered the participants of the incident. She unjustly put a target on the backs of a former Marine and subway goers who, by all accounts, tried to restrain a man threatening other onboard passengers.

Perhaps the Marine is a hero. A hero whom an opportunistic politician used her immense reach to malign.