Ron DeSantis Dunks All Over NBA Following Players Association’s Hypocritical Statement

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis kept it short and sweet while blasting the NBA.

The National Basketball Players Association issued a statement decrying the Orlando Magic’s donation to DeSantis’ campaign.

The Magic are owned by the DeVos family, known to be prominent Republican donors.

That last part is obviously a problem for the ultra-woke NBA and its players association.

A statement from the NBPA on the Orlando Magic’s recent political donations.



Official statement: https://t.co/6fmRZCxVzG pic.twitter.com/JQEk0V4Ztl — NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 3, 2023

The statement called the donation “alarming,” probably because there’s an “R” next to DeSantis’ name on the ballot. They also argued that political contributions made on behalf of an organization like the Magic should consider the “diverse values and perspectives” of staff and players.

Now, time for a quick thought exercise: Would the NBPA issue a statement of this kind if a massive, progressive company like Disney donated to a Democratic candidate?

Of course they wouldn’t.

DeSantis Clobbers NBA and NBPA

So, as you might expect the ridiculousness of the statement caught the attention of DeSantis himself. The Florida Governor didn’t waste his breath (or allotted characters) while filleting the NBPA’s statement in response on X, or as we will all likely continue to call it, Twitter.

It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies. https://t.co/j8uH4AmAx7 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 4, 2023

“It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” DeSantis said

Talk about being unaware. The NBPA getting all high and mighty about a legitimate political donation when its members continue to cut lucrative deals with a communist regime whose human rights record is horrendous and borders on too ridiculous to be serious.

Why they keep trying to get into politics when it has 1). harmed the NBA brand and 2). proves to be a losing battle every time, we may never know.

However, they’ll keep doing it and it will continue to be easy for the likes of Ron DeSantis to make them look like the hypocrites they are time and time again.

