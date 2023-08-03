NBPA Criticizes Orlando Magic’s ‘Alarming’ Donation To Ron DeSantis, Says It Misrepresents Players

Videos by OutKick

The NBA players association condemned the Orlando Magic’s recent donation to Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday, a report from Front Office Sports detailed that the Magic’s DeVos ownership family donated $50,000 to Gov. DeSantis.

NBPA Condemns Orlando Magic For ‘Pressuring’ Players To Support Ron DeSantis

The team’s donation went to DeSantis’ “Never Back Down” super PAC, a campaign to fortify the governor’s presidential run.

A team within a progressive league donating to a top Republican presidential candidate was bound to ruffle some feathers.

On Thursday, the NBA players association responded to the Magic’s donation and called it “alarming.”

The NBPA released a statement, claiming the following:

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary.

“NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.

“The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”

The Orlando Magic released a statement responding to the NBPA’s qualms with the charity.

Donations made to DeSantis were defined as “a Florida business” contributing to DeSantis “for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”

“To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race,” a Magic spokesperson said. “It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”

NBPA Sides With ‘Racist’ Curriculum Narrative

The NBPA is particularly calling this contribution ‘problematic’ due to Florida’s proposed curriculum on African-American history, which teaches that slaves learned skills amid enslavement (a historical fact).

In response to the Magic’s support for DeSantis, the NBPA is concerned that Magic players will feel committed to supporting the governor.

The political contributions were allegedly made before DeSantis announced his intentions to run for president in May.

Still, the NBPA calls the contribution “alarming” for its alleged disregard of differing views on DeSantis among Magic players.

One NBA player, New Orleans’ Larry Nance, Jr., openly condemned the contribution for abetting ‘racist’ viewpoints due to its connection with DeSantis (a contested conservative figure).

The DeVos family — linked to Former United States Secretary of Education under President Donald Trump, Betsy DeVos — claimed that the donations were made days before DeSantis officially committed to running for office (May 24).

Richard DeVos purchased the Orlando Magic in 1991 for $85 million.