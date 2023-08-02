NBA’s Larry Nance, Jr. Uses Fake Slavery Narrative To Blast Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Videos by OutKick

Here comes another NBA player to remind us that athletes aren’t necessarily the smartest when it comes to politics.

Larry Nance, Jr. — forward for the New Orleans Pelicans — took to X / Twitter on Wednesday to criticize the Orlando Magic after news surfaced that their ownership group made a $50,000 donation to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (a Republican).

Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the Phoenix Suns. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Larry Nance, Jr. Goes Out Of His Way To Look Foolish

To show his illogical disdain for Governor DeSantis, Nance openly criticized the Orlando Magic’s donation to his campaign by attacking the state’s newly proposed curriculum centered on African-American history.

Libs, Dems and every other group wasting time trying to ruin DeSantis’ political platform have shouted RACISM at the idea that the proposed Florida curriculum (written by black scholars) is ‘erasing’ the horrors of slavery by claiming the practice was actually beneficial to slaves.

Is that what the curriculum actually teaches? Of course not.

READ: FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS SCHOOLS KAMALA HARRIS FOR LYING ABOUT STATE’S CURRICULUM ON ‘AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY’ WITH OUTKICK’S CLAY TRAVIS

Upon discovering the Magic’s donation to DeSantis, Nance tweeted the following:

“So the @OrlandoMagic who have a majority black roster, a black head coach, and a black GM decided it was a good idea to support a man that claims that slavery had personal benefits for the enslaved?”

Oy vey.

The excerpt in question states that slaves developed skills through their labor and association with slave masters, which serves as a documented fact more than an opinion.

One of the most famed cases of this idea is Frederick Douglass — the famed 19th-century abolitionist — who learned to read through his slave master’s wife, Sophia Auld.

More Fake Liberal Outrage

The excerpt was one of 190 from the curriculum, but Democrats and crying liberals denounce the Florida curriculum as racist.

Here’s what Ron DeSantis had to say about the excerpt and fake narrative on slavery, speaking with OutKick’s Clay Travis:

“The left in the media at the time was saying, ‘Florida doesn’t want to have any African-American history.’ The standards that were developed — these are black history scholars, many of whom were African-American themselves.

“They worked on this. It’s very, very thorough. And it is every little aspect of not just slavery, but the black experience in America from colonial times to the beginning. No one can read those and think somehow that they are shilling for.”

Could Larry Nance have located answers about the curriculum with a five-minute Google search? Certainly, but why waste that time when you can stir more online political outrage?

Does Larry Nance, Jr. have the brains or cajones to call out the greater human rights violations in China instead of BIG BAD DeSantis? Apparently not.

But yes, keep assuming you’re right without research, Larry.

Or just stick to dunking the ball.

Fox News Digital relayed that “the Orlando Magic LTD donated $50,000 to Never Back Down Inc., which describes itself as a ‘grassroots movement to elect Governor Ron DeSantis for President in 2024.’

“Orlando Magic LTD donated $25,000 to DeSantis in 2022 and Democratic Florida State Sen. Geraldine Thompson in 2020.”