Roller Coaster Riders Were Stuck For Hours After Someone’s Scarf Got Caught In The Ride

Videos by OutKick

Roller coaster passengers were stuck on one of the world’s largest rides on Friday after someone’s scarf got stuck on the tracks!

Ain’t nothing amusing about that at an amusement park!

ROLLER COASTER IS ONE OF THE LARGEST IN THE WORLD

The DC Rivals HyperCoaster at Warner Bros. Movie World in Australia had been running fine throughout the day until it came to an abrupt stop nearly 200-feet in the air as passengers were stuck dangling and wondering what in the world was going on FOR HOURS.

You ever been on a roller coaster?

Yeah, the last place you want to be is on it when it’s not moving and you’re just staring at the world below you.

In a statement, the amusement park said that they stopped the ride ‘as a precaution’ once they noticed a rider’s scarf got tangled on the tracks.

PASSENGERS EVENTUALLY HAD TO WALK DOWN THE STAIRS

However, it took over THREE HOURS for park authorities to finally decide that the passengers would have to leave the coaster cars and WALK DOWN the stairs back to the ground.

Oh hecccck no.

If I was on that ride and someone told me I had to walk down those bootleg, small-ass steps on the side of the coaster that no one should ever be on, I’d be like “Nope. You broke it. You fix it… I’ll wait here until the coaster eventually moves again.”

Seriously, I’d pull a Leonardo DiCaprio from Wolf of Wall Street and would just start screaming “I AIN’T LEAVING!”

Eventually the coaster has to go back down to the bottom, right?

To prove that I’m right – the park said that they were using safety harnesses to help riders due to “the height of the lift hill.”

WOULD YOU RIDE AGAIN?

Hours later all the passengers were finally deboarded successfully and safely returned back to the ground – but not without some MASSIVE frustration and hate at whoever decided to wear a damn scarf in the first place.

“We understand ride stoppages can be frustrating for guests and it is for reasons such as these why loose items are not permitted to be taken on-board rides and attractions and we encourage guests to follow all instructions of our operators,” the park continued.

So the big question is – what’s the move now? If you were one of those stranded passengers what are you asking for in return – at least a lifetime of free passes to the park, right?

That is, of course, if you would even risk going back on another coaster after being stuck for over three hours on one!