NOPE – People Have To Walk Hundreds Of Feet Down Stairs After Roller Coaster Gets Stuck

A group of roller coaster riders had to walk down the stairs after getting stuck near the highest part of the track.

Oh hell no.

Video shows amusement park guests at Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park slowly walking down the skinny, random stairs that are probably never supposed to even have weight on them after the “Magnum XL-200” roller coaster got stuck due to a mechanical issue.

The coaster tops off at 205 feet and at one point held the Guinness Book of World Records for its “leading edge height,” according to Cedar Point’s website.

ROLLER COASTER RIDERS HAD TO WALK DOWN 200 FEET

Cedar Point’s Director of Communications, Tony Clark, told Fox News Digital that the coaster malfunction was a result of a “standard ride stoppage.”

Well, Tony let me tell you this – there isn’t anything standard about getting everyone offboard and having them walk down a damn roller coaster. And if there WAS something standard about it, then why take them off in the first place? Couldn’t you just unplug it and blow on the cartridge and put it back in? It always worked for my “standard” Nintendo malfunctions growing up.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt throughout the ordeal.

A rollercoaster at Cedar Point Amusement Park. (Credit: Cedar Point)

Honestly, if it was me up there I would have been like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street screaming, “I AIN’T LEAVING!”

I would had made people like Tony manually crank the coaster track back down to get me out. You think I’m going to A – get out of the car at whatever angle that it’s stuck at. And then B – walk down those stairs?

Not to mention, trust these random people behind me hoping one of them doesn’t get dizzy and trip and fall and take out the rest of us?

Absolutely not.

Anyway. Good luck to anyone going on roller coasters across the country this lovely summer weekend!