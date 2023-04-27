Woman Puts Riding A Disney Roller Coaster To Pass A Kidney Stone To The Test

Videos by OutKick

If you’ve ever dealt with kidney stones you know they can be both difficult to pass and painful. If you’re desperate for relief it turns out there’s a cure located at Disney.

The cure comes in the form of a roller coaster in the Magic Kingdom. The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster is what the doctor orders. Sitting in the back of the ride is apparently the trick to getting those stones rolling.

Woman tried the kidney stone roller coaster (Image Credit: Steph Fallon/TikTok)

Researchers at Michigan State made the discovery years ago. Professor emeritus David Wartinger decided to research the connection between riding a roller coaster and passing kidney stones after some of his patients informed him of it.

“Basically, I had patients telling me that after riding a particular roller coaster at Walt Disney World, they were able to pass their kidney stone,” Wartinger said. “I even had one patient say he passed three different stones after riding multiple times.”

The research showed about a 64% passage rate of the stones if sitting in the last car. Is that enough of book a flight and purchase tickets to Disney? It was for one New Jersey woman.

Steph Fallon did some research on the internet, came across stories about the kidney stone roller coaster trick, and booked her trip. She shared a video of her experience on TikTok, where it has more than a million views.

Who Would Pick A Trip To The ER Over A Couple Of Rides On A Roller Coaster?

Fallon and her significant other caught a 6 am flight out of Jersey to Orlando she explained in a video she titled, “Come with me to pass a kidney stone in Disney.”

Before hopping on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad she stopped to get a celebration button. She said she was celebrating “Passing a Kidney Stone.”

The two rode the “kidney stone coaster” twice before making their way back to the airport and home to New Jersey. So did her experiment work? You bet your ass it did.

“The next morning I woke up and was literally shocked,” Fallon revealed. “I had passed the kidney stone.”

So while there are plenty of reasons people might want to skip a trip to Disney, knocking a few kidney stones loose isn’t one of them. Here’s one happy customer’s story.