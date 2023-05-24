Roger Waters Continues To Be An Insane Person, Dresses Like SS Officer At Berlin Show

Videos by OutKick

Look, Pink Floyd is a great band (Wish You Were Here is one of my favorite albums ever) but that doesn’t mean Roger Waters isn’t a complete unhinged lunatic.

I know this. You know this. He knows this.

I guess I’m the kind of person he’s talking about when he puts the following disclaimer up before his shows:

“If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to f–k off to the bar right now. Thank you, and please enjoy the show.”

He has a long history of saying wild, antisemitic and anti-American things. He has sided with China and Russia over the years.

Just last year, Waters said that the United States was the “most evil [country in the world] of all by a factor of at least 10 times.”

He’s just a terrible guy. However, once you go full-raging insane person the way Waters has, it becomes hard to top one’s self. Still, he did just that at a recent performance in Germany.

Roger Waters’ Pink Floyd bandmates have tried to distance themselves from his radical political views. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Waters Continued To Parrot Anti-Israel Talking Points; Compared Abu Akleh To Anne Frank

Waters went on to show another slide that had the names of people killed by authorities and regimes over the last century. These included anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl, Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, George Floyd, and Anne Frank.

What became controversial was that Waters also included journalist Abu Akleh. She is believed to have been killed during a firefight between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists in the city of Jenin. He also included Rachel Corrie, who was run over by an Israeli Defense Forces bulldozer in 2003.

Israel says both women were killed accidentally, but Palestinians and anti-Israel activists claim they were targeted. The implication here seems to be that Waters is on that side as well.

But wait, there was more.

Waters Wore What Appeated To Be An SS Uniform

A costume he wore during the show even caught the eye of Israel’s official Twitter account.

Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4tcrV6f8mt — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) May 24, 2023

Waters returned to the stage in what appeared to be an SS officer uniform. Red banners reminiscent of those used by the Nazis hung from the ceiling. The only real difference was the swastikas were replaced with crossed hammers.

According to The Jerusalem Post, later in the performance, Waters performed the song “Lay Down Jerusalem (If I Had Been God)” while the words “F–k The Occupation” appeared on stage.

He’d probably just argue he’s being proactive. Although, his history of antisemitism when he’s just being interviewed might disagree.

Waters is slated to play in Frankfurt on May 28. There, officials attempted to prevent him from performing, or at the very least, from performing “the worst antisemitic propaganda motifs.”

However, a local court ruled that Waters must be allowed to perform.

Before his show in Berlin. Waters displayed the following message:

“On a matter of public interest: a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite. Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly.”

It’s a bad sign when you have to open a show by reminding everyone that you’re not an antisemite.

