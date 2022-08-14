All the Times Roger Waters Made Zero Sense

Calling rocker Roger Waters “outspoken” is like dubbing Kim Kardashian media savvy.

The Pink Floyd co-founder weighs in early and often on the latest headlines, focusing his ire on both Israel and U.S. foreign policy.

Neither is cast in a favorable light.

His current tour finds him referencing abortion, police brutality and more … along with a song or two, we presume. The rocker begins each performance with a warning – “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to f*** off to the bar right now. Thank you, and please enjoy the show.”

Roger Waters performs (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

And, over the years, Roger Waters has stuck his foot so far in his mouth it’s a miracle he can still carry a tune at 78.

Waters also took China’s side in global affairs. He said Taiwan is part of China and dismissed China’s obscene human rights records, including the genocide-style treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

His latest comments caught even the far-Left media by surprise. Waters appeared on CNN, and during the interview took Russia’s side on the Ukraine invasion. He also credited the former Soviet Union for essentially winning World War II before the attack on Pearl Harbor, acting as if U.S.-based efforts were modest, at best.

Outspoken or daft?

Except none of this is new for Waters. His geopolitical rants are uniformly chilling.

Waters gravitates toward anyone who opposes the West or the United States in particular. He proved that in 2019 by celebrating Nicholas Madura, the Venezuelan dictator overseeing the tragic collapse of his nation.

Madura’s human rights abuses are well known, as are his political disasters. Tell that to Waters, who shared fawning messages about the leader on Twitter and Facebook.

Was deeply moved to receive a gift of a signed Venezuelan cuatro instrument from Nicolas Maduro at Pinewood Studios recently. Thank you President Maduro for your kind gift and message. I shall continue to support the people of Venezuela…



Read more: https://t.co/dW2xjxiQEK pic.twitter.com/Xwh2TdhS6l — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) June 15, 2019

In 2020, Roger Waters told a press-heavy crowd at a screening of his concert film “Roger Waters: Us + Them” that President Donald Trump was “the biggest … tyrant and mass murderer and mass destroyer of everything that any of us might love or cherish.”

He added that Trump was “murdering brown people for profit.” Sadly, he didn’t share any facts to back up his assertions.

The same year found him slandering Evangelical Christians as anti-Semitic, an interesting charge since it’s one he’s been accused of for years for his vicious anti-Israel rhetoric.

“[Evangelical Christians] hate the Jewish people, they hate them. They’re the most anti Semitic people…” Waters told far-Left filmmaker Michael Moore on the director’s podcast. Moore quickly affirmed Waters’ statement, for what it’s worth.

Mark S, Freedman, Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee Executive Director, called Waters a “garden-variety anti-Semite.” In 2020 Waters sang that Palestinians will “take back the land, from the Jordan river to the sea,” echoing rhetoric used by those seeking the elimination of the Israeli state.

And last year Waters attacked the U.S. again, blaming America for the anti-communism uprising in Cuba and its flailing economy.

“If I was a betting man, I would bet that there are economic problems in Cuba and I would bet that some of the people are suffering and wondering even where maybe, probably not whether the next meal is coming from, but you know why they haven’t got a TV set or something … I’ve no idea what it might be and I’m sure that may be the case, but if you hand the country back to the gangsters back to the mob back to the United States government who has a history of doing nothing but rape and pillage wherever it is in the world will the situation be better for the people?” Roger Waters

It’s interesting to hear Waters’ comments on the Russia/Ukrainian war given previous statements about the invading country. Before hostilities began the Pink Floyd legend suggested fears of a Russian invasion were preposterous.

“Everyone with an IQ understands that this is nonsense,” Waters said.