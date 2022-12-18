Roger Goodell Causes Widespread Confusion By Showing Up At HBCU National Championship To Support Nephew

As Jackson State and North Carolina Central took the field for the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance. It left nearly everybody watching completely baffled.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference would like to send a huge thanks to National Football League (@NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell for the league’s continued support of HBCUs and #SWACFB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YPZJGerkVB — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) December 17, 2022

The Celebration Bowl, played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was first played in 2015. It is contested between the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Because of its ties to the two prominent conferences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, it is informally known as the HBCU National Championship. Whichever conference champion comes out victorious is considered the best HBCU football team that season.

This year’s game was electric. The Tigers and Eagles played to the first-ever overtime period in the game’s history and it ended in upset.

Deion Sanders and Jackson State fell to N.C. Central in heart-breaking fashion on 4th-and-goal.

So why was Goodell in attendance? He and Coach Prime are acquaintances— perhaps he was there to support him in his final game before leaving for Colorado? Maybe he was there to support HBCUs?

While each of those reasons may have also been true, Goodell was there to support his nephew.

Charlton Goodell — or Charlie, as uncle Roger calls him — is a sophomore at Jackson State.

Roger Goodell showed up to support his nephew Charlton Goodell at the Cricket Celebration Bowl 🙌 @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/N87Aj4lRAa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2022

Admittedly, that explanation might not provide any further clarity.

People were still very surprised by Roger Goodell’s nephew.

So now Jsu got Roger Goodell nephew??? And you telling me NO JUs leaked that information before today??? pic.twitter.com/suEqJOaMaT — FATboy (@MSPU_1911) December 17, 2022

Roger Goodell having a black nephew at a HBCU is something I didn’t expect to see ever in my life 😭😭😭 — Big Cozy (@cozyq42) December 17, 2022

they said Roger Goodell's nephew plays for Jackson State and I thought it was a bit but it turns out Roger Goodell's nephew plays for Jackson State — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 17, 2022

america as a whole realizing roger goodell has a Black nephew pic.twitter.com/VmFFINMPWR — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) December 17, 2022

Roger Goodell having a nephew that plays football at Jackson State was not on my bingo card — Shades Of: Michael Beasley With Anime Plot Armor (@TerranovaNoah) December 17, 2022

Roger Goodell having a nephew at Jackson State is one of the biggest plot twist of the year… — 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑑 (7-5-1) (@fred314_) December 17, 2022

As it would turn out, it’s actually a very cool thing. Charlton is one of Roger’s younger brother’s adopted children and has gone on to an impressive college football career.

Back in 2020, in an interview with Emmanuel Acho called ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,’ Goodell spoke about his nephew. He offered a unique perspective.

I don’t look at him as a Black nephew, I look at him as my nephew. He’s named after my father, Charlie Goodell. It’s my youngest brother and he actually has adopted two other kids. I just look at him as my nephew — Roger Goodell, via Emmanuel Acho

In the end, although Charlton and the Tigers fell one game short of an undefeated season, Roger got to witness one of the best games of the season. It was also cool of him to show up for family like that.