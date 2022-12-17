Deion Sanders’ final game at Jackson State was the most demoralizing loss of his three years with the program and it came on the biggest stage. The Tigers, for the second year in a row, were not able to win the Celebration Bowl.

Deion Sanders is 0-2 in the Celebration Bowl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Coach Prime, who accepted the Colorado job after winning the SWAC Championship in dominant fashion, has been back and forth between Mississippi and Boulder over the last few weeks. While recruiting for the Buffaloes, he has also had to keep a pulse on the team he left for the Power Five.

Where many coaches that leave for a new opportunity are not given the chance to stay with their former team for a bowl game or choose not to, it was important for Sanders to finish what he started. He was very emotional in pregame.

Unfortunately, Sanders could not get it done.

Jackson State entered Saturday’s HBCU national championship as significant favorites. In fact, North Carolina Central was the biggest betting underdog of the entire bowl season.

And yet, the Eagles pulled off the upset win after going down 21-17 at halftime. They almost won the game in regulation.

N.C. Central held a 34-27 lead with just one play left in the fourth quarter. Jackson State had the ball and Shedeur Sanders found former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter Jr. for six as time expired.

SANDERS TO HUNTER AS TIME EXPIRES!



FREE FOOTBALL! We’re heading to Overtime for the first time in Cricket Celebration Bowl history #AChampionWillRise pic.twitter.com/ayDeLcTNoM — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022

In overtime, the first in Celebration Bowl history, it was the Eagles who got the ball first and a violent stiff arm set up the first points of the extra period. They went on to add seven points to their total and put the pressure back on the Tigers to answer.

That stiff arm was disrespectful AF…. 😩pic.twitter.com/CJPX9DoSbc — Evan (@evanlefft) December 17, 2022

In response, Jackson State drove to the one-yard-line to set up 3rd-and-goal. Shedeur took the snap and rolled out to his right and hit tight end Hayden Hagler, who was wide open in the end zone.

Hagler couldn’t hold on. It was gut-wrenching to watch.

Moments later, the N.C. Central defense held and the Eagles took down the Tigers in overtime.

North Carolina Central stops Jackson State on the 1 yard line and wins 41-34 in Overtime! The Eagles are your 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl champions! @NCCU_Football @NCCUAthletics @MEACSports pic.twitter.com/PMS0Zwn7ID — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022

Coach Prime’s final game at Jackson State ended in a loss. It was the second-straight Celebration Bowl loss for the undefeated SWAC Champions.

Now, it’s on to Colorado. Sanders will get on a jet and head back to Boulder for a massive recruiting weekend. His tenure in Mississippi came to a close on a sour note.