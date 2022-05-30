Roger Clemens’ Son, Kody, Gets Call Up From Detroit Tigers

Kody Clemens, son of Cy Young-winning pitcher Roger, is headed to the majors.

Detroit called up the 26-year old from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Kody was reportedly bus bound for Toledo’s game this evening with Columbus when he got the good news. Clemens left his teammates shortly after receiving the call and began the trek towards Detroit.

Clemens, who plays both infield and outfield and bats left, was hitting .283 with the Toledo Mud Hens. He’s homered 8 times and chipped in 31 RBIs. He was selected in the third-round of the 2018 MLB draft.

Ready for launch!#Tigers No. 17 prospect per @MLBPipeline INF/OF Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple A Toledo. pic.twitter.com/owmb9CluBU — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 30, 2022

This isn’t the first call up for Clemens. He was briefly brought up to the big leagues last season, but did not see game action.

As OutKick’s Cortney Weil previously reported, Kody, the youngest of Roger Clemens’ four sons, made news by hitting and hustling his way to an inside-the-park home run during a recent Mud Hens win.

Should Kody make an appearance during tonight’s Twins-Tigers game and stick around a while, he probably wont have to wait long to surpass some of the numbers put up by his famous father.

During a 24-season career, Roger accumulated just 31 hits and struck out nearly twice as many times (61).

First pitch for the could-be debut of Kody is scheduled for 1:10 pm EST.

