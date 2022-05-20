Son Of MLB Legend Roger Clemens Hits Inside-The-Park HR

Toledo Mud Hens second baseman Kody Clemens, son of legendary MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, had quite a day at the plate on Thursday. In the first game of a double-header against the Indianapolis Indians (glad someone still carries that name!), Clemens had an RBI single, a double, and this gem of an inside-the-park home run.

Take a look:

Kody Clemens with a WILD inside the park home run for the Mud Hens

pic.twitter.com/CIVDgt47qa — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) May 19, 2022

Off the green padding, onto the warning track, and then relayed home, just a tad offline. Meanwhile, Clemens remembered what his dad and his Little League coach always taught him: Never stop running.

That early training paid off. The Mud Hens took this game 4-2, while the Indians took Game Two, 8-4. The Mud Hens of the Detroit Tigers farm system are 20-17 on the young season, and Clemens, 26, currently boasts a BA of .309.