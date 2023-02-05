Rod Carew: MLB Full Of Hypocrites, Put Pete Rose In Hall Already

Videos by OutKick

Hall of Fame pitcher Rod Carew has had enough and wants Pete Rose enshrined amongst baseball’s greats.

The 77-year-old former Twins and Angels pitcher took to Twitter to voice his support for Rose, and even got into it with a few fans.

It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical.



How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium?? https://t.co/HCNuQ4bBZZ — Rod Carew (@RodCarew_29) February 1, 2023

If they can embrace gambling to the level of putting it in the stadium they can forgive Pete and recognize him for the Great he is. That’s the point https://t.co/OanyOCmIrp — Rod Carew (@RodCarew_29) February 1, 2023

ROD CAREW WAS INDUCTED IN THE HALL OF FAME IN 1991

Carew was asked by a fan about his thoughts on the rise of sports betting within professional sports.

“It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical,” Carew said.

He then asked a rather fair and obvious question: “How can you keep Pete Rose out [of the Hall of Fame] and have a sportsbook at the Red Stadium?”

A snarky, holier-than-thou baseball fan then responded to Carew saying that Rose bet on baseball and broke the rules.

Carew answered in a plain, fact-of-matter way by saying, “If they can embrace gambling to the level of putting it in the stadium they can forgive Pete and recognize him for the Great he is. That’s the point.”

Regardless of whatever one may think about Rose’s gambling (remember, he never gambled AGAINST his Cincinnati Reds, only for them to win) you have to admit that the fact that he’s not even eligible to be voted into the Hall of Fame is crazy.

ROSE HAS HALL OF FAME NUMBERS

If Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and others are able to be voted on, why can’t Rose? At least put him on the Veterans Committee’s “Classic Baseball Era” ballot. Take it to the voters and see what they say. Rose is being punished for something that is now WIDELY accepted and even promoted. Times have clearly changed around baseball, so why not within baseball as well?

Pete Rose bets on the Reds to win the World Series with the first official legal sports bet in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/kKHLWKh2ZZ — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) January 1, 2023

Major League Baseball is literally making hundreds of millions of dollars from the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel and other sportsbooks. In an interview last year, Rose spoke with Sportico about the Cincinnati Reds’ sportsbook opening.

Rose, took the high road. He wasn’t angry or contentious, in fact he was the opposite. “I made a mistake, and I paid for it… I bet on my own team to win. If I was around today nobody would think anything of it.”

THE INCONSITENCY OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL IS RIDICULOUS

On one aspect, you have players like former pitcher Gaylord Perry, who broke MLB’s rules by being a spitball pitcher in the Hall, but not others like Rose.

The Houston Astros were literally found by Major League Baseball to have cheated in the 2017 World Series. They still have their Championship, Commissioner Rob Manfred never took it away.

You know who was part of that team? Justin Verlander. Do you really believe that Major League Baseball is NOT going to allow Verlander to be a Hall of Famer?

By comparison, when Reggie Bush was found to have broken NCAA rules, his Heisman Trophy was revoked and taken away from him.

Major League Baseball has banned an 81-year-old Pete Rose from even being considered for Cooperstown. Yet are profiting off of exactly what he was doing.

The selective outrage and the inconsistencies are absolutely ridiculous by Major League Baseball.