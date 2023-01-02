Pete Rose, Who Has A Lifetime MLB Ban For Betting, Places First Legal Sports Bet In Ohio

Sports betting officially became legal in the state of Ohio on January 1, 2023. To celebrate the monumental occasion, the Buckeye state called on none other than Pete Rose to place the first legal sports wager in state history.

Rose placed the bet at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati placing a wager on the Cincinnati Reds to win the 2023 World Series.

Pete Rose bets on the Reds to win the World Series with the first official legal sports bet in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/kKHLWKh2ZZ — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) January 1, 2023

After placing his bet, Rose said “I don’t know a damn thing about odds. Go Reds, Go Bengals.”

That quote, and Rose placing the first wager in the state’s history, is ironic given the fact that he was handed a lifetime ban by MLB for betting on games which he managed.

A 1989 investigation found that Rose bet on at least 50 Reds games in 1987 alone at a minimum of $10,000 per day.

Rose continuously denied the investigations findings and all accusations, but ultimately admitted to placing wagers in 2004.

As for Rose’s bet on the Reds to win the World Series next year, well, that’s a long shot, to put it lightly. The Reds went 62-100 last season, which was good enough for the third-worst record in all of baseball.