Rockies Fan Rushes Field, ‘Startles’ Yanks Rookie Anthony Volpe

Whoa … just take it easy, man. One disgruntled Rockies fan frighted New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe during Saturday’s game between the Bombers and Colorado.
Moments before the eighth inning, a fan rushed onto the grass at Coors Field toward Volpe. Security ran after the rogue fan, who arrived several feet from Volpe and angrily shouted in the 22-year-old’s direction. He then threw a shirt at Volpe; the Yank admitted to being “startled” by the whole scene.
Who knows what incited a fire inside this random Rockies fan… perhaps a bet gone too far?
Coors Field security members did their job; Volpe was safe; the game continued.
WATCH:
“I was pretty startled by it all,” Volpe said post-game. “He was saying something, but I couldn’t hear what he was saying. I thought the stadium security did a really good job.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspected he was just another “drunk idiot” looking for attention.
“Usually it is just some drunk idiot running out having fun on a bet,” Boone added. “He looked like he was mad at something.”
New York sealed its first win of the second half of the season against Colorado, 6-3.
