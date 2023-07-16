Rockies Fan Rushes Field, ‘Startles’ Yanks Rookie Anthony Volpe

updated

Whoa … just take it easy, man. One disgruntled Rockies fan frighted New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe during Saturday’s game between the Bombers and Colorado.

Moments before the eighth inning, a fan rushed onto the grass at Coors Field toward Volpe. Security ran after the rogue fan, who arrived several feet from Volpe and angrily shouted in the 22-year-old’s direction. He then threw a shirt at Volpe; the Yank admitted to being “startled” by the whole scene.

Who knows what incited a fire inside this random Rockies fan… perhaps a bet gone too far?

Coors Field security members did their job; Volpe was safe; the game continued.

“I was pretty startled by it all,” Volpe said post-game. “He was saying something, but I couldn’t hear what he was saying. I thought the stadium security did a really good job.”

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 15: Security tackles a man who ran on the field during the eighth inning in a game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees at Coors Field on July 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspected he was just another “drunk idiot” looking for attention.

“Usually it is just some drunk idiot running out having fun on a bet,” Boone added. “He looked like he was mad at something.”

New York sealed its first win of the second half of the season against Colorado, 6-3.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 15: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees gets Kris Bryant #23 of the Colorado Rockies out at second base before turning a double play during the eighth inning at Coors Field on July 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

