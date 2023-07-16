Rockies Fan Rushes Field, ‘Startles’ Yanks Rookie Anthony Volpe

Videos by OutKick

Whoa … just take it easy, man. One disgruntled Rockies fan frighted New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe during Saturday’s game between the Bombers and Colorado.

Moments before the eighth inning, a fan rushed onto the grass at Coors Field toward Volpe. Security ran after the rogue fan, who arrived several feet from Volpe and angrily shouted in the 22-year-old’s direction. He then threw a shirt at Volpe; the Yank admitted to being “startled” by the whole scene.

Who knows what incited a fire inside this random Rockies fan… perhaps a bet gone too far?

Coors Field security members did their job; Volpe was safe; the game continued.

Fan storms the field to throw a shirt at Anthony Volpe 💀 pic.twitter.com/5hJiqjE5a2 — betr baseball ⚾️ (@betrbaseball) July 16, 2023

“I was pretty startled by it all,” Volpe said post-game. “He was saying something, but I couldn’t hear what he was saying. I thought the stadium security did a really good job.”

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 15: Security tackles a man who ran on the field during the eighth inning in a game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees at Coors Field on July 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspected he was just another “drunk idiot” looking for attention.

“Usually it is just some drunk idiot running out having fun on a bet,” Boone added. “He looked like he was mad at something.”

New York sealed its first win of the second half of the season against Colorado, 6-3.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 15: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees gets Kris Bryant #23 of the Colorado Rockies out at second base before turning a double play during the eighth inning at Coors Field on July 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)