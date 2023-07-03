Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Gets Too Aggressive With CPR Training

Videos by OutKick

Social media had a hearty laugh at the expense of New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe after he showed off his CPR form on Monday.

The young man’s play this year hasn’t been breathtaking, but the way Volpe presses down on the chest of a potential cardiac arrest victim is something working adding to a nursing highlight reel.

Volpe joined Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the latter visited Yankee Stadium on Monday for a CPR training session to kick off HOPE Week. It was Hamlin’s latest stop as he continues promoting health training for moments of crisis after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

As participants practiced chest compressions on stadium grass, Volpe stood out as the only person trying to drill a hole in the dummy’s chest with his palms.

Proper chest compressions require a person to push down hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 pushes a minute, according to the CDC.

Volpe appeared to be shooting for 200 a minute.

Now here’s the twist: Volpe may have been the most qualified participant out of the group to give CPR lessons. Volpe’s dad, Dr. Michael Volpe, met his mother, Isabelle de Leon, in 1990. The two were diehard Yankees fans and found each other at the SUNY Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn. Anthony was born 11 years later.

It’s nice and all but social media still roasted the Yanks’ top prospect.

“If you need CPR around Volpe he will save your life but you will need a new rib cage,” one commenter said.

Okay so in the event someone on the team needs CPR let’s let Volpe sit that one out pic.twitter.com/FEKiG74T09 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 3, 2023

did anyone see how volpe was giving cpr💀💀 — ally trashy (@TrashyAlly) July 3, 2023

Volpe don't mess around with CPR training pic.twitter.com/IJpHOX7OCB — 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) July 3, 2023

Volpe may need to stick to baseball. His CPR skills aren’t that great 😂 pic.twitter.com/YC4ljypS9S — Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) July 3, 2023

Anthony Volpe went to the Michael Scott school of CPR pic.twitter.com/gMHcuZECrv — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 3, 2023

anthony volpe locked in during @HamlinIsland’s cpr training @yankeestadium. love to see it pic.twitter.com/K7DcjbDVsH — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 3, 2023

Anthony Volpe's CPR dummy pic.twitter.com/ioSaE6h9aa — Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) July 3, 2023