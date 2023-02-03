Rockies’ Cole Tucker Engaged To Former Disney Star Vanessa Hudgens

Videos by OutKick

Fellas, Vanessa Hudgens is off the market.

The man who just broke a generation of dudes’ hearts is Colorado Rockies utility player Cole Tucker.

It's the biggest #Rockies news of the day: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens are engaged, per TMZ. pic.twitter.com/8PcqJHe9i3 — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) February 2, 2023

The 26-year-old Major Leaguer spent the previous four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the same team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He spent much of 2022 playing Triple-A ball for the Diamondbacks’ affiliate, the Reno Aces.

Meanwhile, Hudgens, 34, rose to fame after appearing in the Disney Channel movie High School Musical.

According to TMZ, the couple managed to keep their engagement under wraps for over a month, as Tucker reportedly popped the question late last year. That in itself is pretty impressive. How in this day and age someone in their respective circles didn’t run their mouth is stunning.

The two were reportedly in Paris last November. That’s a pretty good place to get engaged. Original too. Where better to profess your love for someone than in front of the twinkling lights of the Eifel Tower while throngs of French people glare at you?

To that, I say, nowhere.

Whatever, the case, congrats to the happy couple. Tucker signed with the Rockies over the offseason and Hudgens has been known to show up to his games. Hopefully, the future Mrs. Cole Tucker is ready to deal with the thin air.

