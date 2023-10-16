Robert Saleh Says Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Are ‘So Freaking Close’ To Being Good

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season Sunday. On one hand, you could chalk it up as a classic trap game for Philly. They have the 5-1 Miami Dolphins in prime time next week, and they simply overlooked the lowly Zach Wilson-led Jets.

On the other hand, though — and hear me out — you could argue the Jets aren’t as horrendous as we originally thought.

(Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Heading into their Week 7 bye, Gang Green is 3-3 with wins over the Denver Broncos (meh), the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. They also took the defending Super Bowl champs down to the final drive. And without that questionable holding call to negate a Patrick Mahomes interception, they might have won that one, too.

Pretty respectable considering we weren’t sure they’d win another game after Aaron Rodgers went down.

Now, obviously it’s the Jets defense that’s keeping them in these games. They forced four turnovers Sunday, including an interception that set up the go-ahead touchdown. And the Jets continually came up with big stops against a tough Philly offense.

Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense, though, still needs work.

Wilson and Co. scored touchdowns in just one of their five red zone appearances this week. In other words, they’re getting there. But they can’t find a way to finish.

“Too many negative plays, too many things kicking us out of having a chance to really have an opportunity to go get a touchdown there,” Wilson said. “Super frustrating, two weeks in a row we’re not scoring touchdowns. We’ve got to find a way and we’re going to do that.”

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Still, the offense did its part by protecting the football. Because ultimately, turnovers proved to be the difference in the game. And by throwing three less interceptions than Jalen Hurts did, Wilson led New York to victory.

“I’m having tons of fun, especially when we pull out a big win like that. [I’m] just feeling like I’m getting into a flow,” Wilson said. “I get statistically and everything, things weren’t great. We’ll go back and watch the film, but I really feel like as an offense we’re really close in the passing game and then obviously the running game as well, too.”

(Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

And Jets head coach Robert Saleh agreed with him.

“We’re that freaking close offensively,” Saleh said. “Offensively, I thought we did a really nice job moving the ball, especially in the second half. I know the yardage isn’t going to look good, but I thought we moved the ball well in the second half and we gave ourselves opportunities. We have to finish. I think we will. We’re that freaking close.”

Look, it’s easy to make fun of the Jets. And I still will. But credit where credit is due: Wilson and Saleh might be right.

Gang Green isn’t winning the Super Bowl this year, and they’re probably not going to make the playoffs, either.

But they’re certainly good enough to play spoiler. And if they can figure out how to convert those red zone trips into touchdowns, the Eagles won’t be their last victim.

