Robert Saleh Says Aaron Rodgers Will Play For Multiple More Years

Aaron Rodgers is taking things one step at a time. But New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t expect the 39-year-old to retire anytime soon.

Not that he would tell Rodgers that.

“I wouldn’t put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway, but I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play multiple years,” Saleh said Friday. “He looks like a little kid out there.”

Robert Saleh thinks Aaron Rodgers has plenty left in the tank. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rodgers is under contract through 2024. But the 4-time NFL MVP hasn’t said definitively whether he’ll be back for a second season in New York.

“I don’t think he needs to,” Saleh said. “I don’t want to even back him into a corner and make him commit to something like that. I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks into this building, to let loose, have a little bit of fun, BS with the guys, come in the office and come talk to us and just enjoy playing football.

“Odds are if you enjoy playing football, you’re going to want to keep doing that.”

Of course, Saleh wants to keep his star quarterback happy. Because he’s likely coaching for his job this year.

That said, Rodgers does seem pretty stoked about his new team.

“When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting, knowing you can do something,” Rodgers said. “You’ve got a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”

But everybody’s an optimist in Training Camp. We’ll check back in when the honeymoon is over.