Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Is Coaching For His Job This Season

There’s no question this is an important season in New York Jets franchise history. After 20 years of being an afterthought to the New England Patriots in the AFC East, the Jets are poised for a big season. And, according to former NFL QB Ryan Leaf, if they don’t meet expectations, they could let head coach Robert Saleh go.

“[Robert Saleh] may be coaching for [his] job this year,” Leaf said on The Straight Line. “There’s everything that [GM] Joe Douglas laid at [his] feet. The draft from last year, Aaron Rodgers this year … if they don’t make the playoffs, that’s three consecutive years.”

Expectation hits harder when you’ve had all your wishes you asked for granted. It’s put up or shut up time. J-E-T-S. @StraightLinePod @PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/GUB7EHcxHl — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) June 1, 2023

Robert Saleh gets rave reviews from Jets players and the front office. But, at some point, that has to turn into results.

He took over the disaster that Adam Gase left behind, a 2-14 season in 2020. Saleh and the Jets won just four games in his first season, but surprised people with a seven-win season last year despite league-worst quarterback play.

If the New York Jets don’t WIN at least one playoff game, Robert Saleh could be gone

I’ll take it a step further than Ryan Leaf, though. This is a team with Super Bowl aspirations. I’m not sure just MAKING the playoffs is enough, especially if Rodgers wants to play more than one more year.

If they fail to win a playoff game and Rodgers is unhappy, the Jets could still make a change.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets needs a successful season or the team is likely to fire him. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Saleh needs to have a “successful” season this year. And the definition of “success” can vary wildly between different people.

With Rodgers at quarterback and a very good defense, this is a team that must win a playoff game. Anything less is a failure, in my opinion.

But if they do make the playoffs but fail to win a game, it’s up to the Jets front office to decide if the season is a failure.

If so, Robert Saleh hits the unemployment line.