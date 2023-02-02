Robert Kraft Wants To See Tom Brady Retire As A Patriot, But Will The Quarterback Do It?

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady announced his retirement from pro football (again, but he says it’s for good this time) on Wednesday. However, New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft would like to see Brady make his retirement official as a Patriot.

Kraft said that was his hope on Thursday morning during an appearance on CNN.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it. To us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot.”

Brady of course spent 20 of his 23 NFL seasons with the Patriots and helped them win 6 Super Bowl Titles.

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come,” Kraft continued.

That sort of arrangement is far from unheard of. Jerry Rice signed a ceremonial deal to retire as a 49er after playing in Oakland and Seattle. Current Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday signed a one-day deal to retire in Indianapolis after playing a season in Green Bay.

During that same appearance, Kraft talked about the day his team selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The Patriots owner said that Brady should’ve been the top pick instead.

Well, duh. In hindsight, of course.

“He was No. 4 in our depth chart,” he said. “He came down, and he really believed what he said – and he was right.”

While Brady capped off his career with a successful run in Tampa — last season notwithstanding — it would only be fitting for him to officially retire as a Patriot.

