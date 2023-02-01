Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft React To Tom Brady’s Retirement

Videos by OutKick

Two names that will be inextricably tied to Tom Brady’s legacy in the NFL are New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Both of them have now issued statements after news that Brady had retired… again… only for good this time… probably.

“I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more,” Kraft said in a statement. “No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion.

“He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done,” he said. “It’s been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it.

“He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate winning a Super Bowl that Atlanta Falcons would probably like to forget. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Belichick Has Lots Of Praise For Brady

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady teamed up to win Kraft’s team six Super Bowls. Belichick called Brady the “ultimate winner.”

“Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history, the coach said in a statement. “His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis.”

“His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career.

“I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.”

