Brett Favre Talks Brady Retirement On Fox Business

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre joined Stuart Varney on Fox Business to discuss Tom Brady’s retirement news.

Out of the blue, Brady came out with a video on Tuesday announcing that he’s finally calling it a career at the age of 45, following 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady’s legacy has been cemented as the Greatest of All Time, with seven Super Bowl wins, 15 Pro Bowl selections and a myriad of all-time NFL records to his name.

Tom Brady’s Announcement I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record, and I’d let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me: My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.

Varney discussed Tom’s decision with Favre, whose 20 seasons in the League are remembered by his achievements and infamous retirement announcement(s).

Stuart asked Favre if Tuesday’s news truly marked the end of Brady’s storied run.

“Well, based on my own experiences, I have to see it to believe it,” Favre shared. “But my gut tells me this is it for him.”

Favre mentioned that Brady’s to-do list for his time in the NFL leaves nothing left unchecked.

“He’s had a brilliant, brilliant career and there’s nothing left for him to accomplish,” Favre said. “Not that that’s the reason to or not to come back. But I feel like. This time. This is certainly the last time.”

Varney then asked if Brady will be remembered as the best QB to ever grace the NFL.

“I think from a quarterback perspective, we’re measured first and foremost by wins; Super Bowl wins at that. And he, by far, is head over heels in front of everybody who’s ever played. I think that our generation will never see anyone like him again,” Favre said.

“His ex-wife, Giselle, she’s commented on Brady’s post saying, quote, Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. You got anything to say about that, Brett?”

… I think Tom will be inundated with messages not only today but for days, weeks, months to come about his brilliant career.”

Varney asked Favre what a longtime quarterback faces after they decide to step away from the game.

“What I’m affected by is, is when you retire, the next chapter of your life is largely based on medical issues. I just had my hip replaced last Thursday. I’m confined to the house and a walker.”

Watch the full interview here: