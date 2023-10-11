Robert Kraft Slams Hamas, Calls Out Americans Supporting The Terrorists

Videos by OutKick

Robert Kraft has come out swinging against Hamas and its supporters following a massive terrorist attack in Israel.

The Israelis are still picking up the pieces after more than 1,200 people were killed in a massive sneak attack carried out by Hamas terrorists over the weekend. The attack resulted in the massacre of innocent men, women and children. Israel will likely never be the same, and a massive war is now underway.

Initially, the Patriots owner issued a pretty vanilla statement not naming Hamas or Israel, which was a bit odd because he’s a huge supporter of Israel and is Jewish. It made us wonder if someone else had written it and just stamped Kraft’s name on it. The Patriots ignored multiple requests for comment.

Now, he’s escalated his rhetoric to call out Hamas and the morons in America supporting the attack.

Robert Kraft rips Hamas and its supporters.

“It’s horrible to me that a group like Hamas can be respected and people in the United States of America can be carrying flags or supporting them when they are preaching hate and destruction of the people,” Kraft said during a Tuesday appearance on “Squawk Box.”

He further added, “We have to fight hate in this country, and part of it is the education. Do people know that Hamas is preaching the eradication of all Jewish people from the Earth?”

You can watch his full comments below.

"It's horrible that a group like Hamas can be respected and people in the United States can be supporting them when they are preaching hate and destruction," says Robert Kraft. "We have to fight hate in this country. We have to stand with each other, and we have to educate." pic.twitter.com/vmmCcJpziZ — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 10, 2023

Kraft is 100% right to call out Hamas supporters.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen plenty of examples of people in America blaming Israel for the massacre that was carried out over the weekend.

Babies were beheaded, entire families were wiped out, elderly people were gunned down and hostages were taken back to Gaza.

Dozens of Harvard student organizations blamed Israel, other student organizations around the country targeted Israel, a BLM page posted a photo of Hamas fighters parachuting in, former porn Mia Khalifa cheered it on, liberal Democrats tried to paint Israel as the responsible party and Rashida Tlaib couldn’t even bring herself to condemn Hamas beheading babies.

It’s been a truly sickening display.

Israel is at war after Hamas launched a massive terrorist attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Robert Kraft is absolutely on-point when he says people have no idea what they’re talking about when they support Hamas. The terrorist organization openly calls for the death of all Jewish people. It’s in the terrorist organization’s charter.

Yet, idiots in America have no problem supporting the terrorists. They held rallies in support of what happened across the country.

Harvard student orgs released a statement blaming Israel for terrorists murdering more than 700 innocent men, women and children.



Bodies of raped and murdered women were put on display and dragged through the streets.



Harvard students side with Hamas.https://t.co/ycES5LSvK9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2023

Robert Kraft and others need to continue to speak up against the killing of innocent civilians and the actions of terrorists. It can’t be tolerated and shouldn’t ever be excused.