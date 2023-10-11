Robert Kraft Slams Hamas, Calls Out Americans Supporting The Terrorists

Videos by OutKick
Robert Kraft has come out swinging against Hamas and its supporters following a massive terrorist attack in Israel.
The Israelis are still picking up the pieces after more than 1,200 people were killed in a massive sneak attack carried out by Hamas terrorists over the weekend. The attack resulted in the massacre of innocent men, women and children. Israel will likely never be the same, and a massive war is now underway.
Initially, the Patriots owner issued a pretty vanilla statement not naming Hamas or Israel, which was a bit odd because he’s a huge supporter of Israel and is Jewish. It made us wonder if someone else had written it and just stamped Kraft’s name on it. The Patriots ignored multiple requests for comment.
Now, he’s escalated his rhetoric to call out Hamas and the morons in America supporting the attack.
Robert Kraft rips Hamas and its supporters.
“It’s horrible to me that a group like Hamas can be respected and people in the United States of America can be carrying flags or supporting them when they are preaching hate and destruction of the people,” Kraft said during a Tuesday appearance on “Squawk Box.”
He further added, “We have to fight hate in this country, and part of it is the education. Do people know that Hamas is preaching the eradication of all Jewish people from the Earth?”
You can watch his full comments below.
Kraft is 100% right to call out Hamas supporters.
Unfortunately, we’ve seen plenty of examples of people in America blaming Israel for the massacre that was carried out over the weekend.
Babies were beheaded, entire families were wiped out, elderly people were gunned down and hostages were taken back to Gaza.
Dozens of Harvard student organizations blamed Israel, other student organizations around the country targeted Israel, a BLM page posted a photo of Hamas fighters parachuting in, former porn Mia Khalifa cheered it on, liberal Democrats tried to paint Israel as the responsible party and Rashida Tlaib couldn’t even bring herself to condemn Hamas beheading babies.
It’s been a truly sickening display.
Robert Kraft is absolutely on-point when he says people have no idea what they’re talking about when they support Hamas. The terrorist organization openly calls for the death of all Jewish people. It’s in the terrorist organization’s charter.
Yet, idiots in America have no problem supporting the terrorists. They held rallies in support of what happened across the country.
Robert Kraft and others need to continue to speak up against the killing of innocent civilians and the actions of terrorists. It can’t be tolerated and shouldn’t ever be excused.
All of the terrorist shitstains at Harvard or any other university celebrating their terrorist brothers, Hamas, should be shipped to Gaza to join them.
This hatred and evil is what terrorist indoctrination centers like Harvard are teaching Americas youth.
Anyone that votes for the terrorist coddling treasonous terrorist cult known as the DemoRat paty is also supporting these murderers.
And America’s Taliban, Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib are terrorists and should be thrown out of congress.
I urge all Jewish Americans to quit blindly voting for DemocRats. They want you destroyed.
As said above, every single person celebrating this should be put on a plane to Gaza immediately.
The fact that Omar, Tlaib, and the other members of The Squad have not been politically drawn and quartered by the Democratic Party says exactly how far left the Democratic Party has gone. These are people who wanted to deny all medical treatment to Americans who did not get their magic vaccine, who are now pretending members of their own party are not openly celebrating the kidnapping and raping of women and children, killing civilians because they are Jewish, and murdering babies.
Why? Because pushing progressive dogma is all that matters. They have been preaching this brazen hatred under the guise of “antiracism” and “inclusion” and refuse to acknowledge they have been openly supporting the side of evil. Now they have seen the evil and still refuse to admit their role. Its disgusting