Robert Kraft Releases Statement On Israel That Doesn’t Mention Israel Or Hamas

Robert Kraft’s statement on Israel was noticeably missing any mention of the country or the Hamas terrorists who murdered innocent people.

Israel is in a full-scale war against Hamas after terrorist killers launched a sneak attack and killed more than 700 innocent men, women and children. It’s a brutally violent and incredibly heartbreaking situation, and many people are rallying behind the Israelis as they defend themselves.

Kraft, who is Jewish, released a statement in reaction to the evil massacre of civilians, but didn’t even mention where it happened or who was involved.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft doesn’t mention Hamas or Israel in statement reacting to the attack on Israeli civilians. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Robert Kraft doesn’t name Israel in statement reacting to the violence.

“Our hearts break as we mourn the loss of the many innocent victims of these horrific attacks. We will continue to fight against the hate that feeds this senseless violence,” the Patriots owner said in a statement released Monday morning.

No mention of Israel, no mention of Hamas and no mention of anything specific. A very bizarre and vanilla statement from Robert Kraft. We have reached out to the Patriots for a statement on why Israel and Hamas are missing from the statement, and will update if we hear back.

A statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/VU5tAb8Mm4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 9, 2023

It was eerily similar to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s statement, which read like it was written by AI.

I have been in touch with communities impacted by what’s happening in the region. It is abhorrent. My heart is with all those impacted. We need peace in this region. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 7, 2023

It’s important to note Kraft is a well-known supporter of Israel who stands up against anti-Semitism. In 2019, he was named the Genesis Prize Laureate for “his visionary leadership in bringing enthusiasm and pride to the world of sports, and for his generous philanthropy and advocacy in support of tolerance, inclusiveness, and the State of Israel.”

Vikings owner shows Kraft how to release a statement on the horror in Israel.

Unlike Robert Kraft, the ownership of the Minnesota Vikings – Mark and Zygi Wilf – released a statement in no uncertain terms condemning Hamas’ horrible attack on innocent civilians.

“The Hamas attacks on Israel are horrific and senseless. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent civilians and all those impacted by terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the people of Israel,” the ownership group announced Sunday afternoon.

Simple, straight to the point and crystal clear.

Statement from Mark, Zygi, the Wilf Family Ownership Group and the Minnesota Vikings on the horrific and senseless attacks on Israel. pic.twitter.com/KunDPxz55s — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 8, 2023

It shouldn’t be hard to name Israel and Hamas, and make it clear that the atrocious murder of innocent civilians will never be tolerated. It’s mind-boggling that people seem to be doing mental gymnastics to not offend anyone. Hopefully, the Patriots get back to use with a solid explanation for Kraft’s omissions.