Robert Kraft Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg

Videos by OutKick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly trading in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa lifestyle for an old-fashioned marriage with his girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg. The 80-year-old Kraft is reportedly engaged to 47-year-old Blumberg. The news was broken Saturday by none other than Tommy Hilfiger at a Palm Beach event where the designer let the news slip.

“Tommy Hilfiger was the honoree and Robert and Dana were both chairs of the event for Tommy,” a source told the New York Post. “[Hilfiger] said his ‘good friend Bob Kraft got engaged to Dr. Dana Blumberg’ at the event on stage, speaking to the whole audience.”

Eyewitnesses at the A-list event told the Post that Blumberg was wearing “a giant rock” with estimates being in the “10-carats or more” range.

Blumberg, a top eye doctor based in New York, started dating Kraft in 2019 and has been seen with the billionaire at several sporting events, including Patriots games and the Super Bowl.

The couple should be well-positioned if Dr. Dana decides she wants to maintain a work-marriage balance after saying ‘I do’ to Bob. The couple will have Bob’s $43 million Hamptons home at their disposal for those weekends away from the hustle and bustle of it all.

Put it this way: They sure won’t face the issues many new married couples must navigate. It’s highly likely there won’t be arguments over money, open floor plans vs. traditional layouts, who needs a new car first, etc.

Now comes the wedding planning, the guest list, Bob’s bachelor party, wedding dress fittings for Dr. Dana, the cake tasting, meeting the parents, etc. It’s clearly a special time for Bob who lost his dear Myra back in 2011 to cancer.

Cheers to Bob and Dr. Dana who’ve found happiness.