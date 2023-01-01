Robert Griffin III’s Wife ‘Still Pregnant’ After Fiesta Bowl False Alarm

Robert Griffin III showed that he still has some serious wheels when he hooked it off-camera during the Fiesta Bowl because his wife was going into labor.

Well, it turns out that show of dad speed was for naught. At least for the time being, because Mrs. Griffin III is still pregnant.

This is very clear from the photo of the two ringing in the new year together.

Grete Griffin explained in the photo that their baby girl tried to make a grand entrance a bit early.

“First off let’s start by saying that even though baby girl tried to make a dramatic entrance last night into 2023, she decided it wasn’t time yet,” she wrote.

RGIII’s decision to run off in the midst of College Football Playoff coverage got a lot of attention and his wife seemed very happy he made the call he did.

Smart guy, that Robert Griffin III.

“I gave him a call in the middle of him being on live TV fully expecting to not get a hold of him but I guess when your wife is 9 months pregnant and calls you you answer the phone no matter what you’re doing huh?” Mrs. Griffin III wrote on the ‘Gram.

Griffin’s mid-game dash to his wife’s side drew eye balls from all over. You’ve got to think that ESPN has their fingers crossed hoping RGIII gets another mid-game call during the National Championship Game on January 9.

