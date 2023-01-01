Robert Griffin III is set to welcome his third child into the world on Saturday night or Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback’s wife went into labor as he was on-air during the College Football Playoff.

Robert Griffin III is seen prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

RGIII, who was part of the Field Pass broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, has had himself quite the year.

He was on the field with Taylor Lewan, A.Q. Shipley, Cole Cublic throughout the evening. The four former college football players (mostly offensive linemen) were having a blast during their alternate coverage.

As the game broadcast played on the right side, the fellas gave their commentary on the left. It was complete and utter chaos, with a lot of hilarity.

One way to describe the ESPN2's Field Pass broadcast would be "lots of movement." pic.twitter.com/HXnaz2RfxU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2022

They were basically just handed microphones and allowed to do whatever the heck they wanted.

Guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/Hm5PICsrov — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 31, 2022

Well, as the clock wound down in the third quarter, the Field Pass broadcast took an interesting twist.

Robert Griffin III got a phone call!

He answered, despite the fact that he was live on televisions across the globe.

As it would turn out, it was a call that he most certainly needed to answer. It was his wife.

And not only was it his wife, it was his pregnant wife, who was going into labor.

Immediately after hanging up the phone, Griffin broke the news to the boys, gave Lewan a hug, and took off running. He kicked it into gear and high-tailed out of there.

Meanwhile, a camera guy chased him off of the field and into the locker room, which is rather impressive considering that RGIII ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. He was OUT of there.

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

And he made a flight home!

UPDATE!!!

Made a SOUTHWEST FLIGHT to get home. HOLD ON BABY, DADDYs COMING! https://t.co/wSBKrUMf44 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

Griffin and his wife, Grete, have two daughters already — Gloria and Gameya.

They will welcome a third, God willing, in the next few hours and/or days.

What a moment for the Griffin family!