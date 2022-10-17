Panthers Reportedly Trade Robbie Anderson To Cardinals Day After He Was Ejected By Own Coaching Staff

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The move comes less than 24 hours after Carolina’s coaching staff kicked him off the team’s sideline during the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

A clearly frustrated Anderson was caught sitting on a Gatorade cooler away from his teammates on the sideline on Sunday. He then got into the face of wide receiver coach Joe Dailey, which is when interim head coach Steve Wilks told him to leave the sideline.

FOX TV cameras catch #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson getting into the face of WR coach Joe Dailey. pic.twitter.com/RL0sbOLmb0 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 16, 2022

RobbieAnderson Of Course Had An Explanation

Anderson was of course asked about the altercation on the sideline after the game, to which he explained he didn’t agree with being taken out of the game on third down.

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win, it’s third down, I’m being taken out the game, you know, I don’t think I should be OK with that,” Anderson explained. “So, I made a comment, ‘It’s the money down, why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

He conveniently left out the part where he decided to go facemask-to-nose with his position coach, which is going to come with some sort of discipline every single time.

Now, the disgruntled wideout doesn’t have to worry about the Carolina coaching staff. He’ll now get to catch passes from Kyler Murray in Arizona. Hopefully, he’s has game like his new quarterback.

The 29-year-old’s current two-year, $20 million contract runs through the 2023 season. The NFL Network is reporting that the Cardinals are on the hook for the $690,000 prorated portion of his base salary.