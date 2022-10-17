Panthers WR Robbie Anderson Shares Why He Was Booted From Game

As if the Carolina Panthers needed anything else to worry about during this abysmal season they’re having, cue the Robbie Anderson questions.

The 1-5 Panthers got a lot of attention this weekend, although it was all over whatever was happening on their sideline. Anderson was caught jawing at wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. He eventually got the ol’ heave-ho from interim head coach Steve Wilks (who was in his first game as interim head coach).

FOX TV cameras catch #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson getting into the face of WR coach Joe Dailey. pic.twitter.com/RL0sbOLmb0 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 16, 2022

After the game, Anderson was asked what happened on the sideline, and why things got so bad that he was sent to the showers early.

#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson explains what happened on the sideline today: pic.twitter.com/VSp28KuI7d — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 16, 2022

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win, it’s third down, I’m being taken out the game, you know, I don’t think I should be OK with that,” Anderson explained. “So, I made a comment, ‘It’s the money down, why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

It’s a fair question (though it’s probably safe to assume that’s not how it was worded on the sideline). Anderson is the team’s leading wide receiver in terms of yardage but trails Panthers running back Chrisitan McCaffrey in receptions.

Anderson Doesn’t Know Why He Was Initially Taken Out Of The Game

As far as why he was taken out of the game to begin with…

“I have no idea but one thing I do, I always stand on and continue to do is I give my all to everything that I do,” Anderson said.

“I don’t play this game for money, I don’t play this game for fame, things like that. I play this game ’cause I love the game of football. And regardless of what’s been going on the past week, I always keep my head down and keep working.”

Things aren’t going well in Carolina, and the team is reportedly already talking to trade partners about McCaffrey.

Anderson is signed through the 2023 season. However, if the team is looking at entering a full rebuild, he may be finishing out that contract elsewhere.

