Panthers HC Steve Wilks Kicks Robbie Anderson Out of the Game Following Multiple Sideline Tantrums

Robbie Anderson has one foot in Carolina and another out the door.

The choppy relationship between the Panthers and their veteran wideout culminated on Sunday when Anderson threw a tantrum on the sideline and got in wide receivers coach Joe Dailey’s face. Dailey was barking back at Anderson as a teammate held the latter back.

Anderson was eventually kicked out of the game by his own head coach for the continuous sideline drama.

WATCH:

FOX TV cameras catch #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson getting into the face of WR coach Joe Dailey. pic.twitter.com/RL0sbOLmb0 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 16, 2022

Robbie Anderson Is On His Way Out

Frustrations boiled as Anderson continued to be a non-factor in Carolina’s passing game.

Going into halftime, Anderson held a goose egg across the board: zero targets, yards and catches.

Backup QB PJ Walker started the game on Sunday with previous starters Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) sidelined with their respective injuries.

CAROLINA PANTHERS LISTENING TO TRADE OFFERS FOR CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

He was later spotted sitting aware from his fellow wide receivers and eventually booted from the game by interim head coach Steve Wilks for getting into another verbal spat with Dailey.

The broadcast noted that Anderson is one of Carolina’s skill players currently on the trade block amid the Panthers’ “tanking” strategy.

Robbie Anderson is sitting alone. Not sure if this has to do with his argument from earlier pic.twitter.com/nWhBEfJDbp — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 16, 2022

Robbie Anderson got kicked out of the game pic.twitter.com/EmWerYkAzw — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 16, 2022

Anderson has tallied a mere 13 catches for 206 yards through five weeks. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is another name being floated around for a potential trade.

Anderson is signed with the Panthers through the 2023 season. Carolina inked Anderson for a new deal in 2021 — a two-year extension worth $29.5 million.

Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule after Week 5’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had an 11-27 head-coaching record.