Carolina Panthers Listening To Trade Offers For Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have already had a tumultuous 2022 NFL season, starting out with a disappointing 1-4 record, before firing head coach Matt Rhule. Now that season-long instability might get even worse, as ESPN reported Saturday that the team is listening to offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

While it may seem like a deal is imminent, the report explains that the Panthers have already rejected several offers for McCaffrey and “will continue to reject overtures they don’t consider significant.”

Schefter also reported that the team is looking for a high draft pick or multiple picks, and would hold onto him through the deadline if they don’t get what they’re looking for.

The star running back has a very favorable contract for the remainder of the 2022 season, and an easily adjustable situation for 2023 as well, making him a very desirable acquisition for a team looking to inject some life into their offense.

McCaffrey’s been typically excellent this year, rushing 72 times for 324 yards, and catching 26 passes for 188 more yards, to go along with three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving.

Still just 26-years-old, he could be a fit for nearly every contender, particularly the Rams who are now without the services of Cam Akers essentially indefinitely.

With the trading deadline just a few weeks away on November 1st, it’ll be fascinating to see if the Panthers do actually complete a trade to try and restock draft picks for whoever the next head coach might be.