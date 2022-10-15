Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Rules Out Cam Akers, Won’t Comment on Future With Team

Coming into the 2022 NFL Season in defense of their Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles Rams had Cam Akers at the top of their running back depth chart.

Akers hasn’t been especially impressive to start the season, amassing 50 carries for just 151 yards through five games.

Now, those numbers don’t seem likely to improve. Especially not with the Rams.

Akers was mysteriously ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, with no specific reason given other than a “personal matter.”

During a press conference, McVay discussed Akers’ upcoming absence and his future in Los Angeles:

Here’s #Rams HC Sean McVay talking about what’s going on with RB Cam Akers, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.



McVay declined to give an answer when asked about Akers’ future with the team. “We’re working through some things.”



(🎥 @RamsNFL)pic.twitter.com/DwBjXr8b7T — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 14, 2022

McVay said he’s “working through some different things with Cam” and that he wants “to be able to keep that in house.”

It’s hard to be more vague than that.

With Akers diminished playing time and now working through “some different things,” it certainly seems as if his time with the Rams could be ending sooner rather than later.

Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams leaps during an NFL football game. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Rams as a whole have not lived up to expectations, stumbling out of the gate to a 2-3 record.

While there’s still plenty of time for them to recover and re-establish their position among the best of the best in the NFL, missing their top running back option certainly can’t help.

Darrell Henderson Jr. has outperformed him to this point, but with no clear indication of when Cam Akers will return, expectations and playing time for Henderson will be significantly increased.

At a critical point in the schedule, with tough games upcoming against the 49ers and then a road matchup with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, how McVay chooses to handle the running back rotation will be one of the more interesting subplots in the NFL.