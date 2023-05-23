Charlie Day Almost Got Wrexham Slapped With A Fine……For The Crime Of Drinking A Cold Beer

Videos by OutKick

“Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Charlie Day decided to crush a beer while supporting Wrexham, and that nearly cost his buddy Rob McElhenney some money.

McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds successfully brought Wrexham out of the National League in year two of the duo’s ownership. The rise of Wrexham under their watch has been without question one of the most fascinating stories in all of sports. It’s been a ton of fun to watch, even for people who don’t know anything about international soccer.

Well, Charlie Day decided to hop the pond for a game and support his co-star’s team with Rob’s wife and actress Kaitlin Olson and “Always Sunny” sensation Glenn Howerton.

Charlie Day drinking a beer nearly became a problem for Wrexham. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

There was just one problem. Day didn’t know you can’t have beer in the stands in the English soccer system. Fans can purchase beer at the concourse, but it can’t be brought into view of the field.

Well, he didn’t know and he was throwing back a cold one when McElhenney got a text to get him the hell out of sight.

“[Day] was sitting out in the box and he was drinking a beer and nobody noticed it or they just didn’t say anything. Somebody took a still frame and texted it to me from the broadcast saying, ‘Hey, get your boy off the balcony or you’re going to get a fine. Of course, he ran back inside because he had no idea what the law was, but that’ll be something he can take to his grave,” McElhenney explained on the Wrexham focused “Rob. Ryan. Red.” podcast.

Sometimes, you have to fight for your right to drink a beer.

I hate to go all America on everyone here (I actually don’t hate it at all), but last time I checked, no American should ever be told they can’t drink a beer at any sporting event.

As McElhenney pointed out, Americans simply don’t understand the idea of not drinking during a sporting event.

In this country – the world’s greatest country – fans crush beer and cheer until they either pass out or are spiritually crushed by a brutal loss. There’s no inbetween.

If England doesn’t want its people drinking in the stadium, so be it, but those rules shouldn’t apply to Americans. Everyone knows that when you travel abroad, America’s laws should travel with you, especially if you’re going to a country protected in large part by our beautiful and powerful nuclear umbrella. Yes, I know Great Britain has nuclear weapons, but not like our big sexy ones!

Charlie Day nearly got Wrexham fined for drinking a beer. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

There might not be a lot of people who agree with my stance, but sometimes, the man who stands for what’s right must be willing to stand alone.

Whether it’s here in America or anywhere else in the world, never let anyone stop you from crushing cold beer while supporting your team.

Charlie Day supports Rob McEhlenney’s soccer team. The “Always Sunny” star owns Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

If the Welsh, British or anyone don’t like it, they can buckle up for round three with the red, white and blue and see how that goes for them.