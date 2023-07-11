Rob Manfred Confirms Atlanta Could Host Upcoming All-Star Game After MLB’s Mistake

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday confirmed that the league could soon correct one of their most obvious recent mistakes.

In 2021, pressure from far left political activists like Stacey Abrams over Georgia’s voting bill influenced the league to move the scheduled All-Star weekend out of Atlanta.

It was an inexplicable, politicized mistake made by a cowardly commissioner at the behest of partisan, unreliable politicians like Joe Biden, who inaccurately labeled the bill “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Sure enough, voter turnout in Georgia during the proceeding elections was significantly higher than the national average.

As a result, fans demanded an apology from Manfred for the league’s decision to hurt Atlanta business owners based on deliberate misinformation.

READ: FANS DEMANDS MLB APOLOGIZE FOR MOVING ALL-STAR GAME OUT OF GEORGIA

While it’s unlikely Manfred will ever apologize directly, his comments on Tuesday essentially amounted to a tacit apology for his mistake.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the city is under consideration to host the upcoming 2025 All-Star Game.

Atlanta is “in the mix” to host the 2025 All-Star Game, Rob Manfred said. — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) July 11, 2023

My how things have changed.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: Players stand during the National Anthem prior to the opening day game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on April 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rob Manfred’s Remarks Show Value Of Not Backing Down

Manfred’s initial, inexcusable, decision, was based on inaccurate claims from Abrams and other activist groups.

Other left wing corporations also spoke out against the bill, adding to the pressure, despite its entirely uncontroversial changes.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the legislature could have panicked under the pressure and worked to undo the new rules. Instead, they ignored complaints and publicly celebrated the exceptional turnout that disproved Abrams’ narrative.

Now after standing up to Manfred, Atlanta may still get the All-Star Game they always deserved.

The commissioner will undoubtedly never own up to making a mistake in 2021. But this acknowledgment is likely to be the closest thing to an apology Braves fans will get.

And it shows the value of standing up for what’s right in the face of inaccurate criticism.

It was an embarrassment to the sport when Manfred moved the All-Star Game to Denver. That embarrassment will never be fixed or repaired, no matter what the league does now.

But at the very least, it’s a clear, if unspoken, acknowledgement that MLB was wrong and Georgia was right.