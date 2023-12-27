Rob Gronkowski Rips Micah Parsons For Dissing Brock Purdy On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Rob Gronkowski was not impressed by Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons’ social media habits on Christmas Day.

Parsons was kicking it over the holidays after his team’s Christmas Eve loss to the Miami Dolphins and watching the most highly anticipated game of the weekend. That was, of course, Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

As we now know, given the lofty expectations, the game was a bit of a dud. One of the most notable poor performances belonged to Niners QB Brock Purdy. He managed to throw a grand total of four picks and no touchdowns.

Parsons made sure that his thoughts on Purdy’s performance were known.

Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

Rob Gronkowski Wasn’t Impressed By Parsons’ Tweeting

That slam may have been a veiled attempt at trying to pump up his own quarterback, Dak Prescott, whose name has come up at times in the MVP conversation just like Purdy’s has.

Still, Rob Gronkowski wasn’t impressed by this and said as much during his latest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams.

“It’s really weird that he’s tweeting that out there,” the former tight end said, per The Spun. “First, there’s a saying out there: Losers focus on winners and winners focus on winning. If you want to be a winner, you’ve just got to focus on winning. It’s really weird because in this case, Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. He might win Defensive Player of the Year this year. But on top of it, it’s a team game. It doesn’t matter how good you are as an individual. It matters about a team.”

Gronk also touched on another odd angle. That Parsons’ tweets came after the loss to Miami and were about a QB who beat him and his team soundly earlier this season.

“It’s weird that he’s tweeting that after a loss vs. Miami in Miami and then he’s tweeting that about a team that absolutely dismantled the Cowboys when they play them this year.”

He’s got a point, but one thing is for sure: this will make things all the more interesting if the 49ers and Cowboys meet again in the playoffs.

