Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Lashes Out Against Refs After Loss To Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys fans woke up on Christmas morning with a sour taste in their mouths. But no one was more upset than Micah Parsons.

The All-Pro linebacker lashed out at referees after Sunday’s 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins — accusing officials of having an anti-Cowboys bias.

“It’s mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, and the positions that we get put in,” Parsons said. “We just have to learn how to fight the adversity. I know a lot of it is BS, but it’s the world we live in. We’ve got that star on our helmet … It’s just hard to play defense.”

He was especially upset about a roughing the passer penalty that came late in the second quarter as the Dolphins were driving.

Parsons hit QB Tua Tagovailoa after he threw an incomplete pass. He didn’t lead with his helmet or take extra steps. In real speed, it looked like a typical football play. Yet, he was called for roughing, and on the next play, the Dolphins scored a touchdown to take a 13-7 lead.

The two-time Pro Bowl player did not hide his distaste for the call. In fact, he gave the refs an ear full.

“[The ref] said my intent was to punish the quarterback,” Parsons continued. “How am I trying to punish him if I’m just trying to sack him? It’s not like it was a late hit. It’s not like I’m leaving my feet. I didn’t lead with my head. I don’t know how you make that call.”

Micah Parsons Stayed Mad

But after the final whistle, he wasn’t done complaining.

Parsons took to his Instagram story later — posting a photo with the caption, “Free me dawg!!! whatever I did to the officials I’m sorry!”

Miami ultimately won on a last-second field goal. The second-straight loss dropped Dallas to 10-5 and put a dent in its hopes of hosting a playoff game.

Parsons probably has a point about the roughing call. But contrary to what Micah says, bad calls aren’t unique to the Cowboys.

In fact, earlier in the game, Dallas benefitted from a bogus roughing the passer call against Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. With quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys backed up in their own end zone, refs threw a flag on Wilkins on third down.

Prescott pulled Wilkins’ helmet down on top of him to really sell it.

The penalty bailed out the Cowboys, gave them 15 yards and extended their drive — although Dallas failed to capitalize.

In the end, this game was not solely decided by officials. Bad calls go both ways, and a good team beat another good team in a close game.

But Merry Christmas anyway, Micah Parsons. Enjoy that upcoming fine.

