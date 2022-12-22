Rob Gronkowski Drops Another Comeback Tease on Bucs Fans With Mysterious Tweet

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are failing upwards to their likely trip to the postseason. Floating to the top of a low-grade NFC South division at 6-8, the Bucs lead a flawed campaign due to their uneven offensive identity.

And Lord knows they’ve long needed help with that unit.

One guy still on TB’s radar to come in and help remedy the issue is ex-Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Even several weeks out from the start of the playoffs, the idea of a returning Gronk stays strong in Tampa, especially when Gronk hits social media to tease fans of another comeback season.

On Wednesday, Gronk dropped what may have been his greatest tease yet, saying he’s come upon some time for extra activities … perhaps a return to the NFL?

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“I’m kinda bored,” the five-time Pro Bowl pick and four-time Super Bowl champion tweeted, well-knowing that social media stays on alert for any signs of a Gronk comeback.

I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 21, 2022

The unrestricted free agent, who last played 12 games for the Bucs in 2021, has been vigilant with his buddy Brady — frequently re-posting videos of TB12 and commenting on his activities on and off the field.

Last week, a USA Today interview featured Gronk talking about his relationship with Brady. He hopes they’ll eventually team up again, albeit in the broadcast booth.

Gronk’s final year with the Bucs wasn’t a scrub campaign either; catching for 805 yards and six touchdowns.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

At 33 years old, there’s still time on the clock for one of the greatest TEs to re-visit the NFL gridiron. Gronk has frequently mentioned struggling with injury as his deterrence from a return to the league. But perhaps with some pliability tricks, old man Brady can nurse Gronk back to NFL shape.

Is Gronk teasing, or is he hyping himself up for a return? … Will he land with the Bucs before Odell Beckham, Jr. lands with a team?

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)